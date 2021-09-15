10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Tulsa

The Buckeyes are looking to bounce back with another game with the home fans at Ohio Stadium against the Golden Hurricane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last week is in the past. This is a new week and Ohio State will be back at home with Buckeye Nation on Saturday.

This is the second of three straight home games as they welcome Tulsa.

So without delay here are 10 Things To Know about this weekend's game.

---

1. Ohio State’s passing offense ranks among the top 10 nationally through two weeks in both total yards (778 – 7th) and yards per game (389.0 – 4th).

2. The Buckeyes have 778 total passing yards in two games this season. That tops the previous high of 700 in 2018.

3. For the first time in school history, Ohio State finished with three 100-yard receivers vs. Oregon: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (146), Chris Olave (126) and Garrett Wilson (117).

4. Speaking of Olave, he set a new career-high with 12 receptions against the Ducks. His 126 yards also pushed him past 2,000 career years.

5. Teradja Mitchell and Ronnie Hickman have led the Buckeyes in tackles in back-to-back games, racking up double digits in both contests.

6. Saturday will be only the second meeting between Ohio State and Tulsa. The Buckeyes won the first game 48-3 in 2016. (Those of us who were there will remember the hour-plus rain delay).

7. The Golden Hurricane have started the season with two close losses: 19-17 against UC Davis and 28-23 against Oklahoma State.

8. Tulsa is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Against current members, Ohio State is 31-3-1. Their last loss came in 1950 against No. 10 SMU.

9. Josh Proctor, who has started in 44 games for the Buckeyes, will miss the rest of the 2021 season after being injured in the Oregon game.