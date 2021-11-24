10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. That Team Up North

Championship game births, playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line once again this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What happened before this Saturday is irrelevant. Throw out the records, the statistics, the position by position grades. They mean nothing when it comes to this.

Not only is it the greatest rivalry in sport, but it's also once again two of the nation's top teams playing for a potential playoff spot and who will represent the Big Ten East in the championship game in Indianapolis.

We all know what's at stake every year, so without any more delay here are 10 Things To Know.