Ohio State Football

10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes are back on the road and heading to New Jersey.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is on the road again and it's a trip to New Jersey to face Rutgers.

The Buckeyes just wrapped up nonconference play with a win over Akron. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss to That Team Up North.

So, let's get ready for some Big Ten matchups from here on out with10 Things To Know about this weekend's game.

  1. Nineteen true freshmen have now played in at least one game this season. Ten who hadn’t played yet this season played last week vs. Akron.
  2. Akron marked the first time that Ohio State had ever started a true freshman at quarterback and running back in the same game.
  3. Kyle McCord’s 85-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter was tied for the third-longest passing play, and sixth-longest offensive play overall, in Ohio State history.
  4. Haskell Garrett’s three QB sacks vs. Akron are tied for 7th in school history. The record is four by a handful of players.
  5. Ohio State ranks second nationally in total offense with 559.2 yards per game.
  6. Ohio State leads the all-time series with Rutgers, 7-0, including a 3-0 record in Piscataway. All seven games have come since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
  7. The Buckeyes have won 10 consecutive regular-season Big Ten road games.
  8. Rutgers is led by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano (2016-18). Schiano’s Scarlet Knights were down 35-3 at halftime last year against the Buckeyes. Rutgers scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns before ultimately losing, 49-27.
  9. Rutgers owns wins this season over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware to start the season before last week’s 20-13 setback at Michigan.
  10. Ohio State brings in statistically one of the nation’s top offenses while Rutgers counters with a top-ranked defense. Buckeyes have top 15 rankings in passing and total offense and the Scarlet Knights are ranked in the top 15 for passing and total defense.

