COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is on the road again and it's a trip to New Jersey to face Rutgers.
The Buckeyes just wrapped up nonconference play with a win over Akron. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss to That Team Up North.
So, let's get ready for some Big Ten matchups from here on out with10 Things To Know about this weekend's game.
- Nineteen true freshmen have now played in at least one game this season. Ten who hadn’t played yet this season played last week vs. Akron.
- Akron marked the first time that Ohio State had ever started a true freshman at quarterback and running back in the same game.
- Kyle McCord’s 85-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter was tied for the third-longest passing play, and sixth-longest offensive play overall, in Ohio State history.
- Haskell Garrett’s three QB sacks vs. Akron are tied for 7th in school history. The record is four by a handful of players.
- Ohio State ranks second nationally in total offense with 559.2 yards per game.
- Ohio State leads the all-time series with Rutgers, 7-0, including a 3-0 record in Piscataway. All seven games have come since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
- The Buckeyes have won 10 consecutive regular-season Big Ten road games.
- Rutgers is led by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano (2016-18). Schiano’s Scarlet Knights were down 35-3 at halftime last year against the Buckeyes. Rutgers scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns before ultimately losing, 49-27.
- Rutgers owns wins this season over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware to start the season before last week’s 20-13 setback at Michigan.
- Ohio State brings in statistically one of the nation’s top offenses while Rutgers counters with a top-ranked defense. Buckeyes have top 15 rankings in passing and total offense and the Scarlet Knights are ranked in the top 15 for passing and total defense.