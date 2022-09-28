10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes finish up a five-game homestand against the Scarlet Knights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's hard to believe we've reached the end of this five-game homestand to start the season, but here we are.

Before hitting the road next week, the Buckeyes will host the Scarlet Knights for Homecoming on Saturday.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams became the first Buckeyes to rush for more than 100 yards in the same game since Trey Sermon and Justin Fields did it against Michigan State in 2020.

2. C.J. Stroud has tossed 11 touchdown passes in the last two games and a nation’s-leading 16 so far this season.

3. Since managing just 21 points in a season-opening win against Notre Dame, Ohio State is averaging 58 points in its last three contests.

4. The Buckeyes currently have the No. 3 scoring offense at 48.8. Ohio State is tied with Kansas for the most touchdowns scored this season (27).

5. The Buckeyes’ offensive line has given up fewer combined tackles for loss and sacks (12) than any team in the country except Georgia (9).

6. Ohio State is the only team in the nation averaging at least 300 yards per game passing and at least 200 yards per game rushing.

7. This is the ninth consecutive year that Ohio State and Rutgers have played. All the games in this series have occurred since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.

8. Rutgers got off to a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Boston College (22-21), Wagner (66-0) and Temple (16-14) before suffering a 27-10 loss to Iowa last Saturday night.

9. The Scarlet Knights rank 2nd nationally allowing 56.5 yards per game on the ground. Only one team – Iowa – has run for more than 100 yards on Rutgers this season.