10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Penn State

For the sixth straight game, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will meet as ranked teams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The return to Happy Valley.

The Buckeyes look to continue the course to a Big Ten championship and now it has to run through the Nittany Lions.

It's not a whiteout. It's not a night game. But it's the biggest game to date for Ohio State.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ohio State has won 24 consecutive games when it forces three or more opponent turnovers, as it did with six forced vs. Iowa. The last loss came in 2014 to Virginia Tech, 35-21, despite three forced TOs.

2. The Buckeyes are allowing only 182.3 yards per game over the last three contests. Against Iowa, they allowed just 158 offensive yards and no offensive touchdowns.

3. Ohio State is the only offense in the country that is perfect in the red zone this season. The Buckeyes have scored on all 36 trips (31 touchdowns, 5 field goals)

4. Cade Stover has three receptions of 30+ yards, the most among Big Ten tight ends.

5. This is the 30th consecutive year Ohio State and Penn State will meet since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten Conference in 1993.

6. Ohio State and Penn State are each nationally ranked for a sixth consecutive meeting and for the 23rd time in their 38 contests.

7. Penn State, 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play, is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota. The lone loss was against Michigan.

8. The Buckeyes have won five consecutive games over the Nittany Lions, nine of the last 11 and lead the all-time series in wins, 22-14.

9. Fourteen games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.