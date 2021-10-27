10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween weekend in Columbus will be the stage for a ranked matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and No. 20 Penn State.
The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will be playing under the lights of Ohio Stadium Saturday night.
The two have had some classics in recent years, but not to spoil something ahead, so here's this week's 10 Things To Know.
- Ohio State, in its five-game winning streak, is averaging 54.4 points per game and is seeking a fifth consecutive game with 50-or-more points scored.
- The Buckeyes currently lead the nation in both scoring (49.3 points/game) and total offense (559.3 yards per game).
- Ohio State scored a touchdown on 19 consecutive drives with C.J. Stroud at QB, excluding two at-the-half non drives, until a 2nd half punt vs. Indiana.
- The Buckeyes are No. 8 nationally with 25 quarterback sacks, including 21 the last four games. Haskell Garrett (4.5), Tyleik Williams (4.0) lead.
- Ohio State has won four consecutive games over Penn State, eight of the last 10 and leads the all-time series in wins, 21-14. The Buckeyes are 12-7 vs. the Nittany Lions in games played at Ohio Stadium.
- The average margin of victory in the last five games of this series is six points.
- The Nittany Lions rose to as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press poll earlier this season before a pair of losses in their last two outings versus Iowa and Illinois.
- Penn State has the nation’s No. 6-ranked scoring defense, allowing an average of 14.7 points per game
- The Buckeyes are 67-28 all-time in night games and has won 14 of its last 17, including all three so far this year.
- Ohio State is asking Buckeye Nation to “Scarlet the Stadium” by wearing scarlet to the game to match the team, which will debut a color rush of “red” in an all-scarlet uniform.