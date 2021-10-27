10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Penn State

The Buckeyes will debut all-scarlet uniforms against Nittany Lions Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween weekend in Columbus will be the stage for a ranked matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and No. 20 Penn State.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will be playing under the lights of Ohio Stadium Saturday night.

The two have had some classics in recent years, but not to spoil something ahead, so here's this week's 10 Things To Know.