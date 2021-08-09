10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Oregon

The Buckeyes are coming home and fans are allowed back inside Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We all know what the best thing about being 1-0 is but this week there's more to it.

It's been a long time since Buckeye Nation has been able to come together at Ohio Stadium and cheer them on to victory.

The time has finally come and No. 3 Ohio State will be hosting No. 12 Oregon on Saturday in a classic Big Ten/Pac-12 contest.

So, without delay here are 10 Things To Know about the home opener.

---

1. Ohio State has won 22 consecutive regular-season games (Purdue; 2018) and 26 consecutive home games (Oklahoma; 2018).

2. The Buckeyes did not allow a sack of quarterback C.J. Stroud and had just one negative yardage play on offense.

3. Ohio State averaged 10.3 yards per play in the win and had four plays that covered 50 yards or more – the most of any team last weekend.

4. All six of the Buckeyes' touchdowns last Thursday covered 30 yards or more, including one by the defense.

5. Ohio State is 6-0 in games that Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each score a touchdown (2019 vs. Miami, Maryland & Michigan; 2020 vs. Rutgers & Michigan State; 2021 vs. Minnesota).

6. Saturday will be the 10th meeting between Ohio State and Oregon. The Buckeyes lead the series, 9-0.

7. The Buckeyes and Ducks met for the first time in the 1958 Rose Bowl, a 10-7 Ohio State win that secured Woody Hayes his second national championship.

8. The 2021 football season will be the 100th season of games in Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes. Ohio State christened its new home with a 5-0 victory over Ohio Wesleyan on Oct. 7, 1922 in front of 25,000 fans.

9. The last time Ohio State played in front of fans at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019. That's 658 days as of Saturday.