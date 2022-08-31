10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The Buckeyes start the season with five straight home games beginning with the Fighting Irish.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's always enough excitement when Ohio State football returns but we're starting off the year with a top-five matchup between two of the best teams in the history of college football?

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off the season in primetime at The Shoe (which, by the way, has some sweet new turf) Saturday night.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ohio State will face a top-five ranked opponent in its season opener for just the third time in program history. (1978: vs. No. 5 Penn State, 1986: vs. No. 5 Alabama)

2. Only nine other times has Ohio State opened the season against a ranked opponent. (Last time: Aug. 30, 2003 vs. No. 17 Washington)

3. Ohio State has a 36-9 record vs. ranked opponents over the last 10 seasons. This includes a 14-3 record at home.

4. The game will be just the seventh all-time meeting between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes have won four straight.

5. Ohio State has won 22 consecutive season-opening games dating back to a 23-12 loss to No. 12 Miami in 1999.

6. C.J. Stroud will make his fourth career start against a top-10 team. In those games, he threw for 1,399 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception.

7. Jaxon Smith-Njiba closed out 2021 with five consecutive 100-yard games. That stretch ties the school record with Cris Carter.

8. Notre Dame is led by former Buckeye Marcus Freeman who took over as head coach at the end of last season. Freeman also brought in former Ohio State linebacker coach Al Washington and former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis.

9. The Fighting Irish will have a new starting quarterback but he'll have one of the best tight end targets in Michael Mayer. Last season he caught 71 passes for 850 yards with seven scores.