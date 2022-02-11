10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Northwestern

The Buckeyes are back on the road, heading to Illinois this weekend to face the Wildcats.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Getting out of Happy Valley with a win is always one of the best feelings. Seeing the Buckeyes in the playoff picture is up there too.

But there's four games left on the schedule before we worry about that as everyone left would love to play spoilers.

That starts this weekend with a trip to Northwestern.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. The Buckeyes' 44 points against Penn State was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points, setting a Big Ten record.

2. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more points in 69 consecutive games to tie Oklahoma for the FBS record.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. set career highs in receptions (10) and yards (185) against the Nittany Lions. All 10 of his catches resulted in a first down.

4. Tommy Eichenberg has efforted his way to No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference with 72 total tackles and 9.0 per game.

5. The Buckeyes are second nationally in scoring at 48.9 points per game and second with 50 TDs.

6. Ohio State leads the nation with an average of 7.75 yards per play.

7. The Buckeyes’ +9 turnover margin ranks sixth nationally and first in the Big Ten.

8. The game will be the 80th in the series that began in 1913 with Ohio State holding a 64-14-1 advantage with nine consecutive victories.

9. Ohio State leads the series in games played in Evanston, 29-6-1. Ohio State has outscored Northwestern, 191-53, in the last four games at Ryan Field.