10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Ohio State is sitting open spot out at fifth.
With several weeks left in the season, much can change especially since the Buckeyes have some ranked matchups left with two schools from up north.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves, there is a game this weekend going down at Nebraska, so here's this week's 10 Things To Know.
- Ohio State’s offense is No. 2 nationally with an average of 8.23 yards per play. The team has never finished lower than seventh in yards per play average with Ryan Day on staff.
- The Buckeyes are ninth nationally with a +8 turnover margin and lead the nation with six defensive touchdowns scored.
- Ohio State’s defense is allowing an average of just 1.9 yards per rush over the last six games. In the last two games, Penn State and Indiana have combined for 67 yards on 66 carries.
- The Buckeyes are 17th nationally with 58 tackles for loss and have 53 in the last six games. Haskell Garrett leads the team with 6.0 for minus 25 yards.
- Ohio State has registered 26 sacks over the last six games and is currently seventh nationally with 28.0 on the season.
- Ronnie Hickman, a third-year sophomore, is seventh in the Big Ten in tackles (67) and is on pace to be the first Ohio State player with 100-plus tackles in five years.
- The Buckeyes have won six consecutive games against the Cornhuskers and hold an 8-1 series record.
- Nebraska enters Saturday’s game with a 3-6 record but all six of its losses have come by eight points or less.
- Quarterback Adrian Martinez has accounted for 23 touchdowns this season and is currently third in the conference in rushing TDs with 11.
- Saturday’s game will feature two of the best offenses in the Big Ten. Ohio State ranks No. 1 in scoring offense and touchdowns scored, while Nebraska is fourth and second in those categories, respectively.