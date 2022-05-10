10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes are hitting the road for the first time this season to face the Spartans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After taking care of business in five-straight home games to start the season, Ohio State is hitting the road.

The first stop takes them to the other school up north, Michigan State.

This will be the 51st meeting between the Buckeyes and Spartans on Saturday.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ohio State has scored touchdowns in 18 of 20 quarters in 2022 and in 12 consecutive quarters. Ryan Day’s teams have had prior streaks of 19 (2019), 16 (2019-20) and 15 (2020).

2. The Buckeyes are tied for No. 1 nationally with a 100% red zone success rate (25 of 25). Ohio State leads with 23 red zone touchdowns and is one of only two (Oregon) with 10+ rushing and passing red zone touchdowns.

3. Ohio State has been particularly strong in the first and third quarters. The Buckeyes are outscoring their opponents 84-20 in the first quarter and 70-13 in the third quarter.

4. C.J. Stroud has gone over 150 yards and thrown a touchdown pass in all 17 games that he has started at Ohio State and has multiple touchdown passes in 15 games.

5. Ohio State is second nationally with 37 plays of 20 or more yards this season. 21 of those 37 plays have gone for 30+ yards, which tops in the country.

6. The Buckeyes are second only to TCU with an average of 8.02 yards per play.

7. After starting the season 2-0, the Spartans have dropped three-straight games including Big Ten Conference losses against Minnesota and Maryland.

8. Ohio State leads the all-time series against Michigan State 35-15 and has won six consecutive contests.

9. The Spartans have defeated a Top 5 Ohio State team five times, including defeating a No. 1 ranked Ohio State team twice: in 1974 and 1998. Eight of Michigan State’s 15 wins in this series have come over a nationally ranked Ohio State team.