10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes host the Spartans for the team's final home game of 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've reached the last two weeks of the season and Ohio State has some high-stakes games left.

The Buckeyes held on the No. 4 spot in the latest playoff rankings and have games left against two top 10 teams in Michigan State and That Team Up North.

So before we look ahead, let's focus on this week so here are 10 Things To Know.