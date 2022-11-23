10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Two undefeated rivals with conference championship and playoff hopes on the line. What else do we need?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We don't have to hype this up. It's the rivalry. It's The Game.

But how can we up the stakes? Top three matchup? Done. Winner punches a ticket to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game? Done.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. This is the 118th Ohio State-Michigan game and the longest-running rivalry for each school.

2. The game represents the 12th meeting between the two programs with both ranked in the AP top five. This is the most top five meetings for any rivalry. Ohio State leads these games in wins: 7-3-1.

3. These two teams have played in the regular season finale every year since 1935 except twice: 1942 and 2020.

4. Michigan leads the all-time series in wins, 59-51-6. The series is tied in Columbus: 27-27-2.

5. The winner of The Game will be heading to the Big Ten Championship Game next week. The Buckeyes are seeking a sixth trip, while the Wolverines would earn a second appearance.

6. The game will feature two Top 10 defenses: Michigan is No. 1 nationally, allowing 241.3 yards and Ohio State is No. 9 at 283.4 yards. The Wolverines are allowing 11.7 points per game and the Buckeyes average 16.9 points.

7. The Buckeyes have not lost a Big Ten game at Ohio Stadium since the 2015 season (Michigan State; 17-14) and have won 29 consecutive conference games at home.

8. Ohio State has won eight consecutive games over Michigan at Ohio Stadium, dating to a 38-26 Wolverine win in 2000.

9. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have played 43 games with the score decided by seven points or less. Ohio State leads, 20-17-6.