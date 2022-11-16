10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Maryland

The Buckeyes final road test leads them to a showdown with the Terrapins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes are on the road for the final time this season and it's a trip to Maryland.

Ohio State has played in College Park since 2018 which was a crazy overtime game if you recall.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ohio State has not finished worse than first in Big Ten divisional play for 10 consecutive years.

2. C.J. Stroud is fourth in Big Ten history with 78 touchdown passes thrown in his 22 starts (3.5 per game). Chad Henne (87), Drew Brees (90) and J.T. Barrett (104) are the only players with more.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. is within striking distance of Terry Glenn’s single season school record of 17 TD receptions. Harrison has 11 this season and ranks third nationally.

4. Cade Stover’s five TD receptions this season ranks in a tie for fourth for a single season among Ohio State tight ends. The single-season record of seven is held by Jake Stoneburner and Ricky Dudley.

5. Even with multiple injuries at running back, Ohio State rushed for a 25-game best 340 yards vs. Indiana.

6. Prior to Ryan Day, Ohio State had three games this century with at least 300 yards rushing and passing. After Saturday’s 340-322 rushing-passing performance, Day’s teams have accomplished the feat four times.

7. Ohio State is 7-0 all-time vs. Maryland; 4-0 at Ohio Stadium and 3-0 in College Park.

8. Maryland comes into the game 6-4 overall but have lost two in a row at Wisconsin and Penn State.

9. The Terrapins are led by Taulia Tagovailoa who has thrown for 2,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns.