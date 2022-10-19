10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Iowa

It's back to business in Columbus as the Buckeyes host the Hawkeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hopefully everyone in Buckeye Nation watched some worry-free college football last weekend since Ohio State was enjoying a bye week.

But now it's back to business and the second half of the seasons brings them back to Ohio Stadium to host Iowa.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. C.J. Stroud needs 145 yards passing to climb into the all-time Top 5 among Ohio State QBs. Stroud has thrown for 6,172 yards and 68 TDs in 18 starts.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to have three games with three receiving touchdowns.

3. Ohio State and Georgia are the only programs Top 5 nationally in both total offense and total defense. The Buckeyes are 2nd in offense (543.7) and 5th in defense (253.5).

4. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the nation in fewest TFLs allowed (19; tied with Tennessee) and No. 1 overall in combined TFLs and sacks allowed (23.0).

5. The game will be the 66th in the series that began 100 years ago with a 12-9 Iowa win.

6. Ohio State leads the series with Iowa, 46-15-3. The Buckeyes are 30-9-1 all-time against Iowa at Ohio Stadium with seven consecutive wins.

7. Iowa is coming off a bye week after dropping their last two games against Michigan and Illinois.

8. The Hawkeyes’ defense is only allowing an average of just 9.6 points per game (3rd nationally) and have allowed just five touchdowns in six games.

9. Against the run, Iowa surrenders 110.6 yards per game and have given up just two rushing TDs. Through the air, they’re allowing 154.0 passing yards per game and has twice as many interceptions (6) as touchdown passes allowed (3).