10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes are back home to host the Hoosiers in the next to last game at Ohio Stadium this season.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more points in 70 consecutive games, which last week passed Oklahoma for the FBS record. The Buckeyes’ last game without scoring at least 20 points: 2017 vs. Oklahoma.

2. C.J. Stroud had a career-high 79 rushing yards vs. Northwestern.

3. Tommy Eichenberg is No. 1 in the Big Ten with 53 solo tackles. He is averaging 11.0 tackles in Big Ten games.

4. Jesse Mirco averaged 50.3 yards per punt in severely windy conditions at Northwestern. Included among his career-high seven punts was a career long 77-yarder, three inside the 20 and three touchbacks.

5. The game between Ohio State and Indiana represents the 95th all-time in the series that began in 1901. The Buckeyes hold a 76-12-5 advantage in wins.

6. Ohio State has won 26 consecutive games over Indiana. The Buckeyes’ 26-game winning streak is the nation’s longest over a single opponent.

7. Indiana’s most recent wins over Ohio State were back-to-back in 1987 (31-10) and 1988 (41-7). The teams played to a 27-27 tie in 1990.

8. Ohio State has not allowed Indiana a rushing touchdown or 100 yards rushing in a game in six years.

9. The Hoosiers opened the season 3-0 including a win over now-ranked Illinois before dropping the last six games.