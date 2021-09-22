10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Akron

The Buckeyes wrap up a three-game homestand with the Zips on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be finishing up with its non-conference schedule on Saturday as they host Akron.

This match-up between the Buckeyes and Zips will be played under the lights as well with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium.

As you'll see in this week's list, Ohio State fairs quite well against other Ohio universities.

So, no more delay. Here are 10 Things To Know about this weekend's game.