10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be finishing up with its non-conference schedule on Saturday as they host Akron.
This match-up between the Buckeyes and Zips will be played under the lights as well with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium.
As you'll see in this week's list, Ohio State fairs quite well against other Ohio universities.
So, no more delay. Here are 10 Things To Know about this weekend's game.
- Ohio State defeated Tulsa for its 11th consecutive win after a loss. The team hasn't lost back-to-back games since the 2013 season.
- Garrett Wilson has a reception in 24 consecutive games, good for 15th nationally.
- Denzel Burke's six pass break-ups this season rank fourth nationally.
- The Buckeyes currently rank fifth nationally in yards per play (8.12) and already has six plays that have covered 50 yards or more.
- Ohio State holds a 7-1 record all-time vs. Akron, including a 42-0 victory on Sept. 3, 2011, the last meeting between the two schools.
- Akron picked up its first win of the 2021 season last week over Bryant after losses to Auburn and Temple.
- The Buckeyes 189-51-15 all-time against other Ohio universities and haven’t lost since the 1921 season.
- Since that last loss to Oberlin, Ohio State is 49-0-1 against other Ohio schools.
- The Buckeyes went 57 years, from 1935-91 where they did not play another Ohio school. Since 1992, Ohio State has played eight different Ohio schools a total of 29 times.
- This week is the annual Alumni Band game, and it is also a Buckeyes Care game.