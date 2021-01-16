Offensive tackle Thayer Munford returning to Ohio State

In a post on his Twitter account Saturday, Munford wrote: "I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work!!"

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford announced he will be returning to Ohio State for one more season.

In a post on his Twitter account Saturday, Munford wrote: "I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work!!"

I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work‼️ pic.twitter.com/8dRDEPh9GH — Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) January 16, 2021

Munford is able to return to the Buckeyes after the NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munford has been Ohio State's starting left tackle for the past three seasons.