Offensive tackle Thayer Munford returning to Ohio State

Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Offensive tackle Thayer Munford announced he will be returning to Ohio State for one more season.

In a post on his Twitter account Saturday, Munford wrote: "I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work!!"

Munford is able to return to the Buckeyes after the NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munford has been Ohio State's starting left tackle for the past three seasons.

In 2018, he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and then Second Team All-Big Ten in 2019.