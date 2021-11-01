Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles named Big Ten co-Specialist of the Week

Ruggles was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts in Saturday's 33-24 win over Penn State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State placekicker Noah Ruggles was named the Big Ten's co-Specialist of the Week on Monday.

The graduate transfer from the University of North Carolina was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts in Saturday's 33-24 win over Penn State.

His makes came from 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards. He made two in the fourth quarter, including a final one with 2:41 remaining that gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead.

Ruggles' four field goals marked the most in a game by an Ohio State kicker in nearly 10 years since Drew Basil also made four against Michigan in 2012.

For the season, Ruggles is 11-of-11 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards and 47-of-47 on extra points.