Noah Ruggles earns Big Ten weekly honors after Iowa win

The graduate student made four field goals and six extra points against the Hawkeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named the Special Teams Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

Ruggles was perfect on Saturday going 4-for-4 on field goals and making all six of his extra point attempts in the Buckeyes’ 54-10 win over Iowa.

His field goals, which all came in the first half, were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. The 46-yarder was a season-long.

The four made field goals ties his career high for Ruggles, which was previously set last season against Penn State and Nebraska.

For the season, Ruggles is 6-of-7 on field goals and 47-of-47 on extra points. In his career with Ohio State, he is 26-of-28 on field goals and perfect on all 121 extra point attempts.

This is Ruggles second player of the week honors. He won his first last year following the win over the Nittany Lions.

The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes are on the road this weekend to Happy Valley when they face No. 13 Penn State.

2022 Ohio State Players of the Week

Offensive

Sept. 12 – Marvin Harrison Jr. (7 receptions, 184 yards, 3 TDs vs. Arkansas State)

Sept. 19 – C.J. Stroud (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs vs. Toledo)

Oct. 3 – Miyan Williams (21 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs vs. Rutgers)

Oct. 10 – C.J. Stroud (21-of-26, 361 yards, 6 TDs vs. Michigan State)

Defensive

Sept. 26 – Tommy Eichenberg (14 tackles, 2 TFLs vs. Wisconsin)

Special Teams