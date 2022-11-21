Babies born at Wexner Medical Center get 'Beat Xichigan' blankets

One of the cutest traditions when it comes to the rivalry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all of the traditions that come with "Beat Xichigan" week, only one can claim to be the cutest.

Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat Xichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).

Once again, this year's game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will determine the winner of the Big Ten East and go on to the conference championship game in Indianapolis.