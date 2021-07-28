NCAA says records of 2010 Ohio State football team won't be reinstated

Earlier this month, Terrelle Pryor posted a statement signed by him and four other players asking the NCAA to put the school's wins back in the record books.

The NCAA says they will not consider reinstating records for the 2010 Ohio State football team after the passage of recent name, image and likeness rules.

Earlier this month, Terrelle Pryor posted a statement signed by him and four other players asking the NCAA to put the school's wins back in the record books.

"We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we've always had for them."

The time has come @NCAA @OSU_AD @OhioStAthletics @Channel75live @DPo8 @BOOMHERRON1 #solomonThomas @AdamSchefter we should get our wins back records back and legacy of @JimTressel5 back and not looked past it! NCAA suspended us but let us play in the sugar bowl win vs Arkansas pic.twitter.com/pGpEvJCbx5 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 13, 2021

The 2010 team, led by Jim Tressel, went 12-1, won the Big Ten Championship and defeated Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl.

The NCAA removed the season from the record books after the five players were found to have traded memorabilia for tattoos. Tressel resigned in May 2011.

In a statement released Wednesday, the NCAA said although athletes can now benefit from the NIL rules, the rules do not permit "pay-for-play type arrangements."