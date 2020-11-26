Multiple Ohio State players test positive for COVID-19; game still scheduled

An Ohio State spokesperson told 10TV he had no news to share when it comes to the reports about the tests and the status of the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football game against Illinois on Saturday is still scheduled to be played, sources tell 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

This comes amid several reports the Buckeyes are dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Letterman Row's Tim May, who is a frequent guest on Wall to Wall Sports on 10TV, says the team has isolated the people who tested positive.

10TV has also confirmed there are positive cases among the team.

Rowland reported the tests involve multiple position groups with an official decision on the game to be made Thursday.

An Ohio State spokesperson told 10TV on Wedhesday he had no news to share when it comes to the reports about the tests and the status of the game.

The spokesperson said the team is continuing to prepare for Saturday's game at Illinois.

The Big Ten Conference has a policy that if the positivity rate rises above 5% or the population positivity rate is above 7.5%, team activities would have to be paused for seven days.

10TV confirmed the Buckeyes practiced on Wednesday and the team posted online that it practiced on Thursday.

Thankful to be out here playing the game we love ‼️#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/cH4fdC0blW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 26, 2020

Ohio State already has had one game canceled this season due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

The Ohio State team Twitter account posted about it being game week on Wednesday evening.