Multiple Buckeyes featured on watch lists for Outland, Nagurski

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named to both lists.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had five players total named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The Outland Trophy list includes offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

The award honors the nation's top interior lineman. Ohio State is one of five schools with three honorees.

The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the nation's defensive player of the year, includes Sevyn Banks, Garrett and defensive end Zach Harrison.

The winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at an awards banquet on Dec. 6.

2021 Ohio State Football Preseason Honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Thorpe Award watch list

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Outland Trophy watch list

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Outland Trophy watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Outland Trophy watch list

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Mackey Award watch list

WR Garrett Wilson