Multiple Buckeyes featured on watch lists for Outland, Nagurski

The Ohio State Buckeyes had five players total named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
The Outland Trophy list includes offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.
The award honors the nation's top interior lineman. Ohio State is one of five schools with three honorees.
The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the nation's defensive player of the year, includes Sevyn Banks, Garrett and defensive end Zach Harrison.
The winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at an awards banquet on Dec. 6.
2021 Ohio State Football Preseason Honors
CB Sevyn Banks
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Thorpe Award watch list
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
- Outland Trophy watch list
TE Jeremy Ruckert
- Mackey Award watch list
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele