Ohio State's Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

The junior ran for a career-high 189 yards and tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns in a single game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday.

The junior from Cincinnati ran for a career-high 189 yards and tied the school’s single-game record of five rushing touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over Rutgers. He averaged nine yards per carry against the Scarlet Knights.

The five rushing scores tied Williams with Keith Byars (1984 vs. Illinois) and Pete Johnson (1974 vs. North Carolina). Carlos Hyde is the only other Buckeye to score five touchdowns in a game (4 rushing and 1 receiving in 2013 at Illinois).

Three of Williams’ scores came in the first half to help build at 28-7 halftime lead before scoring on a 70-yard burst in the third quarter. The 70-yard run is the second-longest of his career (71 vs. Minnesota in 2021).

This is the first time in Williams’ career he has earned weekly Big Ten honors.

Through five weeks, Williams ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rushing with 497 yards on 64 carries. Among running backs nationally with 50 or more carries, his 7.7 yards-per-rush average ranks No. 1. His eight touchdowns are tied for fourth-best nationally.

Ohio State heads on the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

2022 Ohio State Players of the Week

Offensive

Sept. 12 - Marvin Harrison Jr. (7 receptions, 184 yards, 3 TDs vs. Arkansas State)

Sept. 19 - C.J. Stroud (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs vs. Toledo)

Oct. 3 - Miyan Williams (21 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs vs. Rutgers)

Defensive