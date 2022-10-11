Miyan Williams leaves Indiana game with apparent injury

Before his injury, Williams had 147 on 15 carries and one touchdown which came on a 48-yard run.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted back to the locker room following an apparent injury late in the second quarter against Indiana.

The back was tackled after four-yard run and needed help getting to the sideline. He was eventually put on a cart.

Williams threw up an O-H to the crowd as the cart was leaving the field.

Before his injury, Williams had 147 on 15 carries and one touchdown which came on a 48-yard run.

Ohio State has been battling multiple injuries at the running back position this year.

TreVeyon Henderson has missed the last two games. He is on the sideline today wearing a boot.

T.C. Caffey was injured in late October and linebacker Chip Trayanum, who played running back at Arizona State was listed as a game-time decision today.

Evan Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury early in fall camp.