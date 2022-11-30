Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

The sophomore is the first Buckeye to win the award since it debuted in 2011.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten Conference's top receiver.

The conference announced the sophomore is this year's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the award since it's inception in 2011.

As a sophomore, Harrison leads Ohio State with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His 12 touchdowns are tied for third nationally while his receiving yards ranks eighth and ninth with 96.4 yards per game.

Additionally, Harrison was one of four Buckeyes to earn first team All-Big Ten honors on offense by either the league coaches or media.