LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ohio State 7 - Indiana 3 | 2nd quarter | 6:20
McCord tried to force a ball over the middle on fourth down in Indiana territory and threw an interception. The Hoosier's drive stalled, but they made a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.
(8 plays, 43 yards, 4:03)
---
Ohio State 7 - Indiana 0 | 1st quarter | 7:16
Kyle McCord converts a fourth down to keep the drive alive in Indiana territory. A couple of plays later, Miyan Williams's first run of the season goes for a 7-yard touchdown! (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:34)
---
Eight Buckeyes are unavailable for today's Big Ten matchup against the Hoosiers:
- SAF Jayden Bonsu
- RB T.C. Caffey Jr.
- WR Kyion Grayes
- TE Zak Herbstreit
- WR Joop Mitchell
- DL Will Smith Jr.
- WR Reis Stocksdale
- LB Kourt Williams II