LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 8 out vs. Wolverines
The injury report is out and the Buckeyes will be without eight players which includes running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
In the good news department, running back Miyan Williams should make his return after being injured against Indiana and missing the Maryland game.
On the other side of the field, it's been reported that Michigan running back Blake Corum will attempt to play after suffering a knee injury last week.
---
The Game has arrived
It's been circled on the calendar for a year and we have finally reached the biggest game of the season.
After losing last year, Ohio State and Buckeye Nation have counted the days until Michigan came to Columbus for The Game.
In this rivalry, the stakes are always high just for the bragging rights for those 365 days but this has a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line as well as huge implications for the College Football Playoff.