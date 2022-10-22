x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. Iowa

The second half of the 2022 season for the Buckeyes gets underway with a showdown against the Hawkeyes.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JSN = RTG

After missing several weeks, fans could see Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to action against the Hawkeyes.

The wide receiver was not part of this week's list of unavailable players but there are 14 including cornerback Cameron Brown.

Click here to see the full list

---

Back from break and back home

Hard to believe it's been two weeks without Ohio State football but the Buckeyes are back.

It's late October and Ohio State is set for the sixth home game of the season as they host Iowa.

Today will be a matchup of two of the nation's best: the Buckeyes offense against the Hawkeye defense.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out