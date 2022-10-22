LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. Iowa

The second half of the 2022 season for the Buckeyes gets underway with a showdown against the Hawkeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JSN = RTG

After missing several weeks, fans could see Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to action against the Hawkeyes.

The wide receiver was not part of this week's list of unavailable players but there are 14 including cornerback Cameron Brown.

Back from break and back home

Hard to believe it's been two weeks without Ohio State football but the Buckeyes are back.

It's late October and Ohio State is set for the sixth home game of the season as they host Iowa.