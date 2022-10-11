LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes are back home to host the Hoosiers.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Williams carted off

After getting off to a big start, Williams left the game late in the second quarter. The back was tackle and was favoring his right leg. He was eventually helped off the field before being carted back to the locker room.

---

Ohio State 28 - Indiana 7 | 2nd quarter | 10:41

Williams shaking off last week's issues early as the back takes it up the middle on 3rd & 1 and cruises into the end zone with the 48-yard run. (3 plays, 57 yards, 0:27)

---

Ohio State 21 - Indiana 7 | 1st quarter | 0:04

Busted coverage costs the Buckeyes and it leads to the Hoosiers getting on the board.

Dexter Williams II found Andison Coby wide open down the middle for a 49-yard gain before he throws a jump ball to AJ Barner in the end zone. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:33)

---

Ohio State 21 - Indiana 0 | 1st quarter | 2:37

Buckeyes have come out firing. First play, Stroud unloads it downfield to Harrison Jr. who runs it in for the score. (1 plays, 58 yards, 0:09)

---

Ohio State 14 - Indiana 0 | 1st quarter | 4:31

Buckeyes ground game a little more lively this week as Williams continues to pick up big chunks of yards but it's Dallan Hayden who gets the 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead. (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:37)

---

Ohio State 7 - Indiana 0 | 1st quarter | 9:42

After back-to-back 3 & outs for each team, Ohio State gets on the board first as C.J. Stroud connect with Emeka Egbuka for the six-yard touchdown on 3rd and goal.

On the drive, Miyan Williams broke off two runs for a total of 42 yards. (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:19)

---

11 Buckeyes out

Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains sidelined and TreVeyon Henderson will miss a second-straight game for Ohio State on Saturday.

There's a couple of game-time decisions including offensive lineman Dawand Jones.

Cornerback Cam Brown, who has missed the last month, is off the unavailable list and could return against the Hoosiers.

---

Buckeyes back home

In a season with eight home games, it feels like it's been awhile Ohio State has played in Columbus.

But they're home and hosting Indiana as the schedule is coming down the home stretch.

After a struggle of a game last week, the Buckeyes will be looking to make a statement as the road to The Game is getting shorter.