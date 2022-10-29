LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

It's a rare noon matchup for the Buckeyes to face the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ohio State 13 - Penn State 14 | 2nd quarter | 4:14

Ruggles comes through with a second field goal to cut the lead to one. Stroud and the Buckeyes get into the red zone but end up going backward before the kick. (7 plays, 46 yards 3:36)

Ohio State 10 - Penn State 14 | 2nd quarter | 6:50

Clifford has shaken off the early turnovers and has his team out front for the first time today.

On back-to-back plays, he gets 42 yards on a completion to Theo Johnson before throwing a strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the score. (6 plays, 79 yards, 1:49)

Ohio State 10 - Penn State 7 | 2nd quarter | 11:13

The Nittany Lions get on the board with a big play from Mitchell Tinsley. Clifford hits him for a short gain but two defenders crash into each other, allowing Tinsley to break free and take it down the sideline for the score. (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:49)

Williams leaves game

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams left today’s game against Penn State after suffering an arm injury.

Williams was carrying the ball when he was hit near the sideline.

The running back was able to get up and walk off, but his right arm was being held by a member of the training staff.

Ohio State 10 - Penn State 0 | 1st quarter | 5:44

Another turnover caused by Tuimoloau leads to the first touchdown of the game. This time around the defensive end gets the pick himself.

A pair of passes from Stroud to Harrison sets up the short touchdown run for Miyan Williams, his 10th of the year. (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:54)

Ohio State 3 - Penn State 0 | 1st quarter | 5:44

Ohio State's defense comes up with a turnover on Penn State's first drive as J.T. Tuimoloau bats Sean Clifford's pass and Zach Harrison comes up with the interception.

But the Buckeyes go three-and-out and Ruggles goes wide right on the 53-yard field goal attempt.

Ohio State 3 - Penn State 0 | 1st quarter | 9:47

Buckeyes walk away with points on the opening drive with a 38-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles.

C.J. Stroud avoided an early three-and-out, connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for 37 yards. The drive got held up after a delay of game penalty when the Buckeyes were facing 3 & 10 around 20 yard line. (9 plays, 55 yards, 5:13)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined

After returning last week while recovering from an injury, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out this week against Penn State.

The wideout left the game against the Hawkeyes in the second quarter last week.

Along with Smith-Njigba, 14 other Buckeyes have been ruled out including cornerback Cameron Brown who will miss a second-straight game.

Ranked road matchup

It's only the second road game for the No. 2 Buckeyes this year but it's the biggest one they are in State College to face the No. 13 Nittany Lions.