LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. #1 Georgia | Peach Bowl

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are playing for a shot a national championship.

ATLANTA — Ohio State 7 - Georgia 7 | 1st quarter | 3:15

Bennett and the Bulldogs respond and tie up the game with an eight-play drive. After sacking Bennett on 1st down, the quarterback drops it over to Kenny McInTosh at the 22 and he books it for the score. (8 plays, 75 yards, 5:01)

---

Ohio State 7 - Georgia 0 | 1st quarter | 8:16

Buckeyes draw first blood as C.J. Stroud buys some time and finds Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone from 31yards out. (4 plays, 71 yards, 2:15)

---

Georgia misses FG

After forcing a punt, the Bulldogs were able to drive down the field before the Buckeyes stuffed Stetson Bennett for a loss on third down.

Georgia opts for the 47-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny instead of going for it on 4th & 4 but it's wide left to keep the game scoreless.

---

TCU advances

A head of kickoff in Atlanta, No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild semifinal games out in Arizona.

Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by the Wolverines.

---

11 Buckeyes out

Ohio State will be without 11 players against Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday night.

The list contains some expected names including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Tight end Gee Scott was listed as the team's only game-time decision.

---

Playoff time

The time has arrived. We're in playoff time. The Buckeyes were on the outside looking in after the loss to Michigan, but the pieces fell into place for a chance a redemption.

But it won't be easy. Ohio State gets the undefeated, defending national champions from Georgia. And the game is being played in their home state.