LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

The Buckeyes open up the 2021 season against the Golden Gophers.

Ohio State 7 – Minnesota 0 | 7:22 | 1st quarter

The first touchdown of the season goes to Miyan Williams with a 72-yarder down the sideline on the Buckeyes' 5th play of their opening drive. (5 plays, 92 yards, 1:42)

11 Buckeyes out

Ohio State announced that there are 11 players that will be unavailable for tonight's opener, which include center Harry Miller.

The 2021 season is officially underway as your No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road Thursday night against Big Ten Conference opponent Minnesota.

Tonight's match-up marks the second time in five years that Ohio State has opened on the road with a conference game.