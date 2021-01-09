LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Ohio State 7 – Minnesota 0 | 7:22 | 1st quarter
The first touchdown of the season goes to Miyan Williams with a 72-yarder down the sideline on the Buckeyes' 5th play of their opening drive. (5 plays, 92 yards, 1:42)
---
11 Buckeyes out
Ohio State announced that there are 11 players that will be unavailable for tonight's opener, which include center Harry Miller.
---
The 2021 season is officially underway as your No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road Thursday night against Big Ten Conference opponent Minnesota.
Tonight's match-up marks the second time in five years that Ohio State has opened on the road with a conference game.
We'll bring you all of the latest information from tonight's game in this story as well as our post game coverage later tonight.