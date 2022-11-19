LIVE UDPATES: #2 Ohio State at Maryland

The Buckeyes are playing their final game of the season against the Terrapins.

COLLEGE PARK, Pa. — Ohio State 7 - Maryland 0 | 1st quarter | 13:28

Welcome back, Henderson. The Buckeyes jump out to an early lead after a six-play drive to start the game.

After C.J. Stroud completes a 29-yard pass to Marvin Harrison Jr., Henderson carries the ball on three straight plays for a first down. Stroud then connects with Henderson who takes it 32 yards for the score. (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:32)

9 out vs. Terrapins

Ohio State will be without nine players this afternoon including running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba.

Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season and Williams was hurt last week against Indiana. The back ended up being carted back to the locker but later returned to the sideline on crutches.

But on the good news side, running back TreVeyon Henderson could be making his return to help add to the heavily-injured backfield.

Final road test

The Buckeyes are playing in their final true road game of the year in Maryland this afternoon.

Ohio State hasn't made the trip to College Park since 2018, where they won in an overtime thriller.