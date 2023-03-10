'Leave Your Mark': Ohio State releases hype video for Maryland game

This is the first time Ohio State and Maryland will play each other while both clubs are undefeated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off a bye and two weeks removed from a thrilling victory against Notre Dame. But now, all attention turns toward the undefeated Maryland Terrapins.

"It's about us. It's not about them."

The video features Ryan Day asking his team "So what do you want to leave for a mark at Ohio State? What do you wanna leave? You wanna leave something behind? Win games like this!"

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟓 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/f7lrgl9XLm — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 5, 2023

FAST FACTS:

Maryland has never beaten Ohio State in eight tries since 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s teams are 32-0 vs. unranked opponents.

Tagovailoa has been sacked just once in 169 pass attempts.

Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles — seven solo — in the 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Maryland has won each of its first five games of the season by at least 18 points for the first time ever.

Jeshaun Jones is Tagovailoa’s favorite target, averaging 16.8 yards per catch with 319 total yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 121 yards last week.

Dating to last season, the Terps defense has allowed 20 points or less for the last seven games, the longest current streak in the country.

