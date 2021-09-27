Ohio State QB Kyle McCord named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The true freshman threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after making his first career start against Akron this past weekend.

The true freshman went 13-of-18 for 319 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage total is the most for a quarterback in his debut start, passing the previous mark of 313 yards by Dwayne Haskins vs. Oregon State in 2018.

McCord averaged 24.5 yards per completion. Six of his 13 completions went for 20 yards or more, including an 85-yarder to fellow true freshman Emeka Egbuka, which is tied for the third-longest pass play in school history.

After starting the game 0-for-2, McCord completed 12 of his next 14 passes.

With his start against the Zips, McCord became just the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Buckeyes.

McCord is the Buckeyes' fourth consecutive Freshman of the Week honoree this season, joining C.J. Stroud, who won the award twice, and TreVeyon Henderson, who was last week’s recipient.