Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been named one of the semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award is given to a senior scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

A candidate must be a senior or graduate student in their final year, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Ruckert graduated this past August with his degree in human development and family sciences.

He has played in 38 games for the Buckeyes with nine starts.

This year, Ruckert has six receptions for 81 yards. He has 34 career receptions for 387 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ruckert is described by Reese’s Senior Bowl CEO Jim Nagy as “one of the best tight ends in a deep and talented tight end class this year. Ruckert’s aggressiveness and toughness set him apart from other tight ends.”

The 12-14 finalists will be announced on Oct. 27 and each will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

Ohio State has 22 former NFF National Scholar-Athletes, a total that ranks second nationally.

Ohio State’s NFF Scholar-Athletes

2019 – Jordan Fuller

2015 – Jacoby Boren

2009 – Brian Robiskie

2003 – *Craig Krenzel

1999 – Ahmed Plummer

1996 – Greg Bellisari

1995 - *Bobby Hoying

1994 – Joey Galloway

1992 – Greg Smith

1990 – Greg Smith

1989 – Joe Staysniak

1995 – Mike Lanese

1984 – Dave Credelius

1993 – John Frank

1982 – Joe Smith

1979 – Jim Laughlin

1975 – Brian Baschnagel

1973 – Randy Gradishar

1970 – Rex Kern

1968 – Dave Foley

1965 – Willard Sander

1964 – Arnie Chonko