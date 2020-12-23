Haskell Garrett named CBS Sports First Team All-American

The senior has 17 tackles and four sacks this year.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

Garrett was medically cleared to play this year just days before the season after he was shot in the face while trying to break up a fight earlier this year.

The senior has 17 tackles and four sacks this year. Garrett has posted career highs in every statistical category this season.

Garrett was named third-team All-Big Ten last week.