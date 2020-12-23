x
Haskell Garrett named CBS Sports First Team All-American

Credit: AP Photo/Al Goldis
Ohio State's Haskell Garrett, left, scores against Michigan State's Tre Mosley after deflecting and catching a Michigan State pass in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

Garrett was medically cleared to play this year just days before the season after he was shot in the face while trying to break up a fight earlier this year.

The senior has 17 tackles and four sacks this year. Garrett has posted career highs in every statistical category this season.

Garrett was named third-team All-Big Ten last week.

Two other Buckeyes, guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade, were named to the second team by CBS Sports.