Harry Miller shares mental health struggles, announces retirement from football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WARNING: This story discusses self-harm and suicide. Some may find this content disturbing.

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced on social media that he is medically retiring from football.

In the post, Miller revealed he had suicidal thoughts going into last season.

"Prior to the season last year, I told Coach Day of my intention to kill myself," Miller wrote. "He immediately had me in touch with Dr. Candice and Dr. Norman, and I received the support I needed."

Miller added that he tried to continue with football even with scars on his body.

"They are hard to see, and they are easy to hide, but they sure do hurt," he said. "There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."

In 2021, Miller was projected to be the Buckeyes' starting center but was consistently on the team's unavailable list and played in just two games.

In the post, Miller continued to discuss his struggles, pointing out there are others dealing with the same issues.

"This is not an issue reserved for the far away. It is in our homes. It is in our conversations. It is in the people we love," he wrote.

Miller closed his message by thanking Day for the infrastructure he put in place at Ohio State and letting Miller find a new way to help others in the program.

"I hope athletic departments around the country do the same," he wrote. "If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem."