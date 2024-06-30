‘A pioneer in collegiate athletics’: Gene Smith’s colleagues react to his retirement announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gene Smith is a husband, a father, and now for one more year, the leader of Ohio State University athletics.
To those who call Smith a co-worker, they say his leadership will be a loss. A loss not just for student-athletes, but for the entire campus community.
“I didn't know until this morning when the news broke,” said Mike Kelvington, leader of the Department of Military and Science & Leadership OSU. “I think the biggest thing was the standard of excellence that he set here.”
Mike Kelvington leads OSU's ROTC program.
“Last year I served on the university senate and his attendance, his briefs, his involvement in things like that that just bleed over the national championships the athletic success that they've had it absolutely bleeds over into the rest of campus,” he said.
“Gene Smith is a pioneer in collegiate athletics,” said David Graham, who started working at OSU the same year as Smith.
Graham is the Assistant Vice Provost for Student Academic Success.
“First I was really proud to hear that for him but I know this is a big change for the university,” Graham said. “His leadership has been incredibly successful over the last 18, 19 years.”
No matter who you ask, those who know Smith and work with him say the bar is set high. And there's certainly some curiosity about where Smith is headed next.
“I think Gene is going to do something,” said Graham. “I'm not sure if it's going to be full time as an AD or as a commissioner as some people may think. But I think he has a lot to give to the industry, higher education in general, so people are going to tap into that resource.”
Smith's last day will be June 30, 2024.