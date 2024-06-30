‘A pioneer in collegiate athletics’: Gene Smith’s colleagues react to his retirement announcement

“First I was really proud to hear that for him but I know this is a big change for the university,” Graham said. “His leadership has been incredibly successful over the last 18, 19 years.”



No matter who you ask, those who know Smith and work with him say the bar is set high. And there's certainly some curiosity about where Smith is headed next.



“I think Gene is going to do something,” said Graham. “I'm not sure if it's going to be full time as an AD or as a commissioner as some people may think. But I think he has a lot to give to the industry, higher education in general, so people are going to tap into that resource.”



Smith's last day will be June 30, 2024.