Former Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb among 4 Buckeyes to receive Big Ten academic award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State Buckeyes were recognized for their academic excellence during the 2022-23 football season.
Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, guard Donovan Jackson, longsnapper Max Lomonico and punter Jesse Micro were honored with a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar Award. The award is given to those who have at least a 3.7 overall GPA.
The four Buckeyes are among 55 Ohio State football student-athletes who achieved academic recognition this year by either graduating or being named a Distinguished Scholar, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree or an OSU Scholar-Athlete.
Data released for the NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate shows the football program with its highest ever APR of 993, according to the university. The rate provides a look at the team's academic success each semester.