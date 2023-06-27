Former Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb among 4 Buckeyes to receive Big Ten academic award

The four Buckeyes are among 55 Ohio State football student-athletes who achieved academic recognition this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State Buckeyes were recognized for their academic excellence during the 2022-23 football season.

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, guard Donovan Jackson, longsnapper Max Lomonico and punter Jesse Micro were honored with a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar Award. The award is given to those who have at least a 3.7 overall GPA.

The four Buckeyes are among 55 Ohio State football student-athletes who achieved academic recognition this year by either graduating or being named a Distinguished Scholar, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree or an OSU Scholar-Athlete.

congrats to our distinguished scholars 🌰✔️

#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FF7MSiBwj6 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 27, 2023