x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Former Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb among 4 Buckeyes to receive Big Ten academic award

The four Buckeyes are among 55 Ohio State football student-athletes who achieved academic recognition this year.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, center, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammates quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and running back Dallan Hayden during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State Buckeyes were recognized for their academic excellence during the 2022-23 football season.

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, guard Donovan Jackson, longsnapper Max Lomonico and punter Jesse Micro were honored with a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar Award. The award is given to those who have at least a 3.7 overall GPA.

The four Buckeyes are among 55 Ohio State football student-athletes who achieved academic recognition this year by either graduating or being named a Distinguished Scholar, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree or an OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Data released for the NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate shows the football program with its highest ever APR of 993, according to the university. The rate provides a look at the team's academic success each semester.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit out of hospital

Before You Leave, Check This Out