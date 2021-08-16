Former Buckeyes' and Browns' offensive tackle Dick Schafrath dies

The Browns said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

Dick Schafrath, a former Ohio State Buckeye and All-Pro offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, has died at 84.

The Browns said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

Schafrath was an offensive tackle and a defensive end for Woody Hayes. He was on the Ohio State teams that won the 1957 national championship and the 1958 Rose Bowl.

Schafrath was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns and spent all 13 of his seasons in northern Ohio. He helped open up running lanes for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell.

The 13-year NFL veteran was elected into the Browns' Legends Club in 2003.

After football, Schafrath entered politics and served four terms as a state senator in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted and released a statement on Schafrath's death: