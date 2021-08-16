Former Buckeyes' and Browns' offensive tackle Dick Schafrath dies

Dick Schafrath, a former Ohio State Buckeye and All-Pro offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, has died at 84.
The Browns said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.
Schafrath was an offensive tackle and a defensive end for Woody Hayes. He was on the Ohio State teams that won the 1957 national championship and the 1958 Rose Bowl.
Schafrath was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns and spent all 13 of his seasons in northern Ohio. He helped open up running lanes for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell.
The 13-year NFL veteran was elected into the Browns' Legends Club in 2003.
After football, Schafrath entered politics and served four terms as a state senator in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted and released a statement on Schafrath's death:
“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of our friend, former Ohio State Senator Dick Schafrath. Before his political career, Dick had one of the great football careers in Ohio history. He was captain for the Ohio State Buckeyes under Woody Hayes and won a national championship there. Dick later blocked for Jim Brown on the Cleveland Browns 1964 NFL Championship team and was elected a member of the Cleveland Browns Legends Club. Dick later served four terms in the Ohio Senate representing the North Central Ohio area. Dick’s service in the Ohio Senate was marked by his passion for helping children, and he cared deeply about their education and well-being. Fran and I extend our deepest condolences to Dick’s family and loved ones.”