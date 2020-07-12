Fields, Chrisman pick up weekly Big Ten honors following win over Michigan State

Fields was named offensive player of the week and Chrisman earn co-special teams player of the week.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and punter Drue Chrisman picked up a pair of Big Ten honors after the team's 52-12 win over Michigan State.

Fields accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) for the Buckeyes.

He ran for a career-high 104 yards, including a 41-yarder that set up a touchdown. Through the air, Fields completed 17 of 24 passes for 199 yards.

This is Fields' second Offensive Player of the Week award this season. He won his first following Ohio State's win over Penn State.

Against the Spartans, Chrisman averaged 53.4 yards on five punts, one of which was a career-long 74 yards.

Three of those were downed inside the 20-yard line and two of those downed inside the 10.