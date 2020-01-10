Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman named William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist

The award is given to a senior scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman was named one of the semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The criteria for the award include a minimum 3.20 GPA and also combine on and off the field accomplishments.

Chrisman carries a 3.334 GPA and graduated in December with a degree in consumer and family financial services. He is currently pursuing a second undergraduate degree in human development and family science.

He is also a four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times.

Chrisman, who is known for his water bottle-flipping talents on social media, raised more than $15,00 for the World Wildlife Fund’s Australia brushfire relief efforts during a 24-hour flipping marathon.

For his football accomplishments, Chrisman is a two-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist and ranks fourth in school history in career punting average (43.9 yards) and third in punts placed inside the 20-yard line (72).

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and a third-team pick in 2018.

The winner will be chosen in December from a list of 12-15 athletes National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.