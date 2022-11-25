Governors of Ohio, Michigan place wager ahead of The Game

For this year's "friendly" wager between the two governors, DeWine has offered up pizza, root beer and cream puffs from several well-known Ohio stops.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping with tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a bet ahead of The Game.

For this year's "friendly" wager between the two governors, DeWine has offered up pizza, root beer and cream puffs from several well-known Ohio stops.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow," said DeWine.

I’m definitely up for a wager, @GovWhitmer. We welco❌e @UMichFootball to Colu❌bus, but I’ll bet you 🍕 fro❌ @AdriaticosCbus, root beer fro❌ ❌ansfield’s own Stewart’s, and crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus that @OhioStateFB will send your tea❌ home with a defeat. 🏈🏈 https://t.co/yVtT4uLzIM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2022

Last year, he wagered cream puffs from Schmidt's, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley's in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

“I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

On Michigan's end, Whitmer put forward some Detroit delicacies, including Buddy's Pizza, dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes and a case of Vernor's ginger ale, which the release says is known to cure any ailment except a loss to the Wolverines.

Last year's wager was Michigan-made cherry sweets from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

--