Defensive end Tyreke Smith announced he will be returning to Ohio State for his senior season.

Smith made the announcement Monday night.

All glory to God...Unfinished business 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nNLH7fM4He — Tyreke Smith (@T_23_baller) January 19, 2021

"There's still unfinished business that needs to be taken care of," Smith wrote.