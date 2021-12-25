Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum transfers to Ohio State

Trayanum announced on Twitter Saturday he will be moving to play linebacker for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DeaMonte Trayanum, an Akron native who had spent the last two seasons at Arizona State, announced on Twitter Saturday he will be transferring to Ohio State.

Trayanum, who played at running back for the Sun Devils, rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns in the 2021 season.

At Ohio State, he indicated he will line up on the other side of the ball as he will be switching to linebacker. Trayanym played both positions in high school.

In his junior year at Archbishop Hoban, he was named to the first team for Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II All-Ohio.

Trayanum was a four-year starter in high school, helping his team win three state titles.

Several media outlets reported Trayanum entered the transfer portal last month.

"Coming back home playing defense, ain't (sic) no other way to do it!" Trayanum tweeted.