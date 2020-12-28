Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade named first-team AP All-Americans

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett earned second team honors.

Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday.

Davis has started 21 consecutive games at right guard for the Buckeyes.

He was part of an offensive line that helped Ohio State finish with the Big Ten's top rushing offense.

The Buckeyes rank fifth nationally on the ground, averaging 275.6 yards per game.

Davis, who was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, is just the fifth guard and first for Ohio State to win the award in the last 35 years.

In his junior year, Wade has 20 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown against Indiana.

Wade became the first Buckeye to win the Big Ten Woodson-Tatum Defensive Back of the Year this season.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, a first-team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus, was a second-team AP All-American.

___

The 2020 AP All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.

Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.

Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.

Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.

All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.

Defense

Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.

Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.

Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.

Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.

Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.

Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.

Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.

Defense

Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.

Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.

Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.

Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.

Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.

Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.

All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.

Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.

Defense

Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.

Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.