Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden earns Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors

Hayden ran for a career-high 147 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 43-30 victory over Maryland.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Co-Freshman of the Week.

Hayden ran for a career-high 147 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 43-30 victory over Maryland.

His eight-yard touchdown run with 12:13 remaining in the third quarter put Ohio State ahead for good, while he would later add scores of three and 13 yards.

Hayden ran for 144 of his 147 yards in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Hayden had 13 carries for 76 yards.

On an 11-play drive that took over five minutes off the clock late in the game, he had nine carries and helped set up a field goal for the Buckeyes.

Hayden has back-to-back 100-yard games, as he ran for 102 yards and one score against Indiana.

This season, the freshman back has 503 yards on 100 carries and five touchdowns.

This is Hayden’s first conference honors which he shares with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was the last Ohio State player to win Freshman of the Week honors which came last season.

The No. 2 Buckeyes host No. 3 Michigan on Saturday at noon inside Ohio Stadium. The winner of the game will go on to the Big Ten Championship Game.

2022 Ohio State Players of the Week

Offensive

Sept. 12 – Marvin Harrison Jr. (7 receptions, 184 yards, 3 TDs vs. Arkansas State)

Sept. 19 – C.J. Stroud (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs vs. Toledo)

Oct. 3 – Miyan Williams (21 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs vs. Rutgers)

Oct. 10 – C.J. Stroud (21-of-26, 361 yards, 6 TDs vs. Michigan State)

Nov. 14 - C.J. Stroud (17-of-28, 297 yards, 5 TDs)

Defensive

Sept. 26 – Tommy Eichenberg (14 tackles, 2 TFLs vs. Wisconsin)

Oct. 31 – J.T. Tuimoloau (6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles-for-loss ,2 INTs, forced fumble/recovery, 1 TD vs. Penn State)

Freshman

Nov. 21 – Dallan Hayden (27 carries, 147 yards, 3 TDs vs. Maryland)

Special Teams